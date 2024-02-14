The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Madame Web’ foretells a future of disappointed moviegoers

As comic book movies go, this one’s a dud, and star Dakota Johnson seems to know it.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Madame Web’ foretells a future of disappointed moviegoers
Paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is having violent visions of the future in "Madame Web."

Paramedic Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is having violent visions of the future in “Madame Web.”

Columbia Pictures

Fifty Shades of Meh.

It gives me no pleasure to report this because we could use some fresh and original superhero adaptations on the big screen these days, but the Dakota Johnson-starring “Madame Web” is one of the worst comic book movies I’ve ever seen.

Everything about it seems flat and artificial and contrived, from the limp dialogue to the annoying special effects to some surprisingly uninspired performances, given the talent level of the cast. Even some of the actors come across as if they’d rather be anywhere else but in front of a blue screen, pretending to fight a lackluster and ill-defined Marvel villain while straining to be heard over all the audio pyrotechnics.

Oh, what a mangled web they’ve weaved.

Madame Web

Columbia Pictures presents a film directed by SJ Clarkson and written by Clarkson, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless and Claire Parker. Running time: 116 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for violence/action and language). Now showing at local theaters.

“Madame Web” kicks off with a cheesy and poorly shot prologue set in the Amazon in 1973, with Kerry Bishé as Constance Webb, a nine-months-pregnant researcher desperately seeking to discover a legendary spider with magical venom that could unlock, I don’t know, the cures for diseases and the mysteries of life and all that jazz. When Constance finally finds the spider, she is betrayed and shot by her hired security expert, one Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Constance dies while giving birth to a baby girl.

Related

Flash forward to 2003 and Queens, where Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) is working as a paramedic, with a bewildered-looking Adam Scott as her best friend and partner, Ben. (Ben! Hmmmm. Or maybe not hmmm.) Now, we know it’s 2003 because we see a terribly photoshopped billboard for Beyoncé’s “Dangerously in Love,” and Britney Spears’ “Toxic” is prominently featured, and at one point Cassie says, “I gotta get home in time for ‘Idol,’ ” even though nothing about her cynical, hardbitten character would indicate she’d be a fan of “American Idol” or even own a TV.

With the “Fifty Shades of Grey” star doing her best to let us know SHE knows this is all camp nonsense, Cassie starts to experience jarring and often violent mini-flash-forwards to the immediate future. These constant visions are rendered through the use of a split diopter lens as well as some audio stingers that result in some of the most grating sequences I’ve ever experienced. Each one of these scenes should come with two caplets of Tylenol.

In this same timeline, Ezekiel is experiencing his own visions, in which he is killed by three future Spider-Women. In “present day,” they’re still teenage girls who have yet to become superheroes. Ezekiel’s plan is to kill them NOW before they can kill him LATER.

Celeste O'Connor (foreground, from left), Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney play teenagers destined to become Spider-Women who need the protection of Madame Web (Dakota Fanning).

Celeste O'Connor (foreground, from left), Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney play teenagers destined to become Spider-Women who need the protection of Madame Web (Dakota Fanning).

Sony Pictures

Through a strange series of coincidences that might not be coincidences, Cassie meets the trio and vows to protect them. Celeste O’Connor is Mattie Franklin, Isabela Merced is Anya Corazon and Sydney Sweeney is Julia Cornwall. They are all paper-thin characters required by the script to behave like absolute idiots and constantly put themselves in danger even when they know some sort of ceiling-crawling maniac is trying to kill them. After a series of clunky, poorly choreographed and fake-looking battle sequences, we get a tease to a sequel that most likely will never happen. If we’re lucky.
 

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘Bob Marley: One Love’ a good biopic of a great musician
Someone in Chicago is a rom-com star with advice to share
Uncertainty shadowed Bill Murray’s Groundhog Day event — but he gave guests memories to relive again and again
‘The Bear’ Season 3 to premiere in June
After Super Bowl, Justin Hartley keeps the action going on promising series ‘Tracker’
‘Molli and Max in the Future’: Adorable couple’s destiny is written in the stars
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since I critiqued his wife, my son’s been avoiding me
Man also disliked that his mom blocked her daughter-in-law on social media.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
Teen boy found shot, critically wounded on Auburn Gresham sidewalk
The boy, 16, was shot in the leg in the 700 block of West 81st Street. He was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
KenHuskerOMalley02-09-24iceoutlargemouth.jpg
Outdoors
Husker should have them all ears at Tinley show
Ken “Husker” O’Malley will have a booth and do a seminar at the second year of the Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo,, which doubled in size from last year.
By Dale Bowman
 
Beecher's Adyn McGinley (24) holds the championship trophy while Ethan Rydberg (10) (left) and Anthony Moran (2) (right) hold signs signifying the team’s 30th win of the season as the stand with teammates after winning the championship game of the River Valley Conference tournament at Beecher. From left to right, Beecher's Noah Berry (23), Ethan Rydberg (10), Collin Malecha (40), Adyn McGinley (24), Steven Fezler (32),Zackary Johnson (22), Orlin Nesbitt (1), Anthony Moran (2) and Dominick DeFrank (15).
High School Basketball
Beecher beats St. Anne to finish 30-0 and clinch the area’s first undefeated regular season since 2020
Rare and difficult accomplishments require something special. The Bobcats’ bit of special is senior Adyn McGinley.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Palace Grill, at 1408 W. Madison St. on the Near West Side, is boarded up Friday morning following a fire the night before.
Food and Restaurants
Fundraiser launched to rebuild Palace Grill after damaging fire
A Blackhawks fan and longtime customer set a goal of $15,000. “It’s time to pull together and rally around the Palace Grill.”
By Kade Heather
 