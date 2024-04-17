The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Movies and TV 2024 Democratic National Convention Comedy

Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention

CBS show will be based at the Auditorium Theatre from Aug. 19 to 22.

By  Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."

Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”

CBS

Stephen Colbert is taking his “Late Show” out of its storied New York theater for the first time, and Chicago is where he’ll be going.

The host will announce on Wednesday’s episode that during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he’ll be making his Aug. 19-22 episodes at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 East Ida B. Wells Dr.

“I started my career in Chicago,” the former Second City performer said in a statement released by CBS. “Let’s see if I can end it there.”

Audience tickets for the shows are not yet available.

The politically minded comedian is relocating for only one of this summer’s nominating conventions. During the Republican event in Milwaukee, Colbert will stay in New York and broadcast his show live. Live broadcasts are not planned in Chicago as of now, but that is subject to change.

Colbert grew up in South Carolina but became a Midwesterner first to study at Northwestern University, and then as an aspiring actor at various Chicago theaters. He became a standout writer-performer at Second City and remains active with the theater, serving on its board of directors.

Next Up In Movies & TV
'We Grown Now' a lovely but haunting Chicago snapshot of two boys' lives
'Sasquatch Sunset' a surreal showcase for bigfoot bodily functions
New Chicago travel show promotes neighborhood-led tourism
'Under the Bridge': Heartbreaking Hulu series shows how bullies took the life of an unhappy teen
‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed sentenced to 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set
CBS to air Billy Joel's concert again, apologizes for cutting 'Piano Man' short
The Latest
Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox - Game Two
White Sox
White Sox break six-game losing streak, cap wonky week with doubleheader split vs. Royals
Sox go 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position, score 4 runs, but pull out doubleheader split
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen Shot 2024-04-17 at 7.39.09 PM.png
Education
What does Springfield's selective-enrollment bill mean for Chicago Public Schools?
The proposed legislation is the latest and most significant backlash to a declaration in December by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Board of Education that it would no longer prioritize selective schools and would refocus resources to neighborhood schools that have faced years of cuts and underfunding.
By Nader Issa
 
Congress Expressway-2.jpg
Columnists
City gets $2 million federal grant to address damage to the West Side by the Eisenhower Expressway
The apartment where Lynn Sweet’s father once lived was demolished to make way for the expressway. President Joe Biden has launched a new program to reconnect communities split by expressways such as the Eisenhower.
By Lynn Sweet
 
MASSSHOOTINGVIGIL-041624-11.jpg
Editorials
When a 9-year-old is gunned down, we must keep sounding the alarm against gun violence
We’ve written time and time again about the scourge of gun violence in Chicago and elsewhere. Sometimes it feels as if we have nothing left to say. But the murder of another child, Ariana Molina, is reason to keep speaking out.
By CST Editorial Board
 
iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
Things To Do
Things to do in Chicago April 18-25 — The Mix
Concerts by Nicki Minaj, Leslie Odom Jr. and Suzanne Vega, the CineYouth Film Festival and Congo Square Theatre’s staging of “How I Learned What I Learned” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 