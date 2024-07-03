The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

Dumb NASA comedy 'Space Cadet' offers empowerment message that doesn't quite fly

Emma Roberts stars as an astronaut wannabe whose entry into a training program is rooted in deception.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE Dumb NASA comedy 'Space Cadet' offers empowerment message that doesn't quite fly
Rex (Emma Roberts) has unfulfilled dreams of leaving Earth's atmosphere in "Space Cadet."

Rex (Emma Roberts) has unfulfilled dreams of leaving Earth’s atmosphere in “Space Cadet.”

Prime Video

The peppy and harmless but unbearably dumb “Space Cadet” is clearly supposed to be the astronaut version of “Legally Blonde,” but there’s one difference between the two films:

In “Legally Blonde,” Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods puts in the work. She studies hard, she aces the LSAT, and she is accepted to Harvard Law School on merit. In “Space Cadet,” Emma Roberts’ Tiffany “Rex” Simpson gets a shot at becoming an astronaut after her best friend manufactures a phony resume without Rex’s knowledge — but after Rex learns of her BFF’s subterfuge, she continues her training, a decision that could endanger multiple lives. To quote Emma Roberts’ Aunt Julia from “Pretty Woman,” that’s a big mistake. Huge.

I know. Lighten up, right? As written and directed by Liz W. Garcia, “Space Cadet” is such a live-action cartoon, with Roberts turning in a charming albeit over-the-top screwball performance, that it should have started with a title card asking us to turn off our brain cells. Still, it’s hard to root for Rex in this scenario, and it doesn’t help that most of the supposedly brilliant people at NASA are sitcom-level stupid.

'Space Cadet'

Amazon MGM Studios presents a film written and directed by Liz W. Garcia. Running time: 110 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for some strong language and brief drug references). Available Thursday on Prime Video.

Growing up in Florida, Roberts’ Rex always dreamed of going into space. As she says in voice-over, “You know how in a few decades from now, you can go live on Mars? Do you think you’d go?” That statement is our first indication that Rex might not fully grasp what space travel is all about. Turns out Rex had a scholarship to Georgia Tech, but she didn’t go because of a Dying Movie Mom Seen in Flashbacks and has spent the last decade slinging drinks at an outdoor bar and participating in Florida stereotype activities such as wrestling alligators. Rex still has a scientific bent, as evidenced by her numerous inventions, e.g., a gate that protects manatees, but as she’s reminded by a 10-year reunion where she’s outshone by the accomplishments of her former classmates, the life she’s living is not the dream she had.

Related

Time to make that dream come true! Despite lacking the education and training one would need to even apply for a position with NASA, Rex fires off an application (“Dear NASA. ..”) and is surprised but also stoked when she’s accepted to train at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Cue the sequences where we meet the gang at the Space Center, including a bunch of thinly drawn candidates (uptight overachiever, nerdy roommate, etc.) as well as NASA officials played by Dave Foley and Gabrielle Union, and a hunky astronaut/program director named Logan O’Leary (Tom Hopper).

Only after Rex is immersed in the program does she learn she got in because her wacky best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu) doctored Rex’s application with an array of accomplishments, including winning a Pulitzer Prize for a “self-published book on the psychology of massive marine life in the social media era.” (Huh?) It would take Logan about 15 seconds of Googling to learn this is all baloney, but instead, he telephones Rex’s references one by one as if we’re in a 1950s comedy, with Nadine affecting a series of accents and personas to impersonate Rex’s fictional mentors. Oh boy.

Related

As the outer space hopefuls are put through boot camp, we get the expected physical shtick, a potential romance, some half-hearted rivalries and alleged humor along the lines of Astronaut Candidates being called “AsCans.” It would also be an upset if we didn’t get a karaoke scene (spoiler alert, we get a karaoke scene.) The green-screen special effects are cheesy, and just about everyone in the cast goes big with their line readings, as if louder will somehow translate to funnier.

“Space Cadet” wraps itself in the trappings of a female empowerment story, but it actually celebrates using deception and taking shortcuts. Rex Simpson is no Elle Woods, and this story is more “Illegal, Need Bond” than “Legally Blonde.”

Next Up In Movies & TV
'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' puts energized Eddie Murphy in a sequel lacking the original's edge
'MaXXXine' brings the bloody fun of 'X,' 'Pearl' into sleazy world of '80s erotic thrillers
New 'Bluey' mini episodes are on their way — here's when, how to watch
El cine ShowPlace Icon de Chicago cierra sus puertas y su futuro es incierto
Forgettable 'Despicable Me 4' mashes up multiple stories about ex-villain's family and army of Minions
College grad drawn to a man, a woman and their drama in the tepid 'Chestnut'
The Latest
Kimberly Blackburn, wearing a black shirt, is surrounded by steam, metal coffee pitchers and red walls as she stands in front of the espresso machine at her Red June Cafe.
La Voz Chicago
Los restaurantes de Chicago están siendo objeto de un número récord de robos: ‘Estoy más que indignado’
El año pasado se denunciaron 635 robos en restaurantes, la cifra más alta desde por lo menos 2001, y este año la ciudad está a punto de superar esa cifra.
By Ambar Colón Mohammad Samra , and 1 more
 
traffic31.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Se espera un número récord de viajeros que saldrán a la carretera el 4 de julio
Muchos visitantes se dirigirán a la ciudad para asistir a la carrera callejera NASCAR de Chicago. Muchos más saldrán de la ciudad en automóvil, avión o autobús, según la AAA. Se aconseja a todos los viajeros que eviten los embotellamientos, se mantengan frescos y planifiquen con anticipación.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 
cfd-05.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Dos heridos en un incendio provocado en La Villita, según la policía
Una mujer de 60 años y un hombre de 62 fueron rescatados de un incendio provocado el lunes por la noche en la cuadra 2400 al sur de la Avenida Sawyer, dijeron los funcionarios.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police west side traffic stops
Police Reform
New data shows an increase in police traffic stops across Illinois in 2023
At least 4 out of every 5 police agencies in the state reported higher rates of stopping Black and Latino drivers compared to white drivers.
By Jessica Alvarado Gamez  and Amy Qin
 
Grainy color mugshot of Randall "Madman" Miller, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club.
The Watchdogs
Outlaws biker gang 'enforcer' admits grisly killings in failed bid to get out of prison
Seeking a compassionate release, Randall “Madman” Miller acknowledges committing three killings cited in his 1997 racketeering case, including Morris and Ruth Gauger in McHenry County. “I was surprised that he took the blame finally,” says son Gregg Gauger.
By Robert Herguth
 