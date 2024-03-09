Eagles take it to the limit and beyond with greatest hits aplenty in United Center show

Since September of last year, quintessential ‘70s rock band the Eagles have undertaken a tour billed as “The Long Goodbye.” It has been a way for the band to bid farewell to generations of fans and remember fallen friends. Friday’s show at the United Center marked the band’s fourth visit to Chicago since the 2016 passing of co-leader and founding member Glenn Frey, with a final concert scheduled for Saturday.

Surviving bandleader Don Henley promised “a two-hour vacation from the chaos and madness in the world,” delivered with no frills, pyrotechnics, or choreography. “Just a bunch of guys on stage with guitars,” he said. “It may be anachronistic, but it works.”

The opening acapella verse of “Seven Bridges Road” launched the set. Six players took positions across the front of the stage to deliver the song’s rich vocal harmony, drawing on bluegrass and gospel music influences. Next came a string of seven songs from the record-setting “Eagles Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” album including the dramatic chart-topper “One of These Nights.”

Don Henley (left) and Deacon Frey of the Eagles perform to a sold-out crowd on Friday night at the United Center. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Standing in for the late Frey were his son Deacon Fry and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Vince Gill. The younger Frey did his dad’s memory proud with a rich baritone vocal on songs including the debut Eagles single “Take it Easy” and the rollicking “Already Gone.” Gill tackled songs including “Tequila Sunrise” and the harmony-laden “New Kid in Town.”

Songs including the sublime “Peaceful Easy Feeling” are indelible parts of American pop culture for anyone who owned a radio during the past five decades — or for anyone who ever walked into a grocery store, for that matter. The Eagles themselves had rehearsed their signature harmonies on songs like “Lyin’ Eyes” to pinpoint accuracy, but they hardly needed to bother with the melodies. The audience sang practically every word with gusto.

There was ample personality on the instruments, which was a foregone conclusion with Joe Walsh in the room sharing lead guitar duties with Steuart Smith and Gill. Walsh made ludicrous faces while playing slide and wah-wah guitar solos during “In the City.” He generally seemed to be having a fantastic time with fans, with the band onstage, and in his own musical dimension. The guitar extravaganza between Walsh and Smith during “Life in the Fast Lane” offered the euphoric crescendo to the main set.

Vince Gill performs with the Eagles at the United Center. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Few would quibble with the fan-pleasing selections, but a pair of conspicuous omissions included Top Ten hit “The Long Run” and 1975's No. 1 soft-rock single “Best of My Love.” Bassist Timothy B. Schmit filled the latter square with a tender and mesmerizing “I Can’t Tell You Why.” Gill sang the tricky high notes to emotive country waltz “Take it to the Limit” with disarming ease.

Henley alternated positions on the stage, singing songs including “Witchy Woman” from the drum kit and delivering a poignant “Desperado” up front. The band diverted into Henley’s solo career for 1984’s nostalgic and melancholy “The Boys of Summer.” Henley dedicated the song to perpetual summertime ambassador and “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett, who died in September.

Don Henley performs with the Eagles at the United Center on Friday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Walsh’s solo material added further variety. The riff-and-reggae-infused “Life’s Been Good” was a rock star’s slacker anthem. The James Gang’s electrifying “Funk #49” and Walsh’s talk-box blues-shuffle “Rocky Mountain Way” inspired bursts of air guitar around the hall.

Walsh played up his local connections, too, describing grade school years in Evanston. “Boy, did we party,” he joked. He also made shout-outs to local radio legends Steve Dahl and Garry Meier.

The band’s signature song “Hotel California” opened the encore and brought the United Center to fever pitch with a deafening roar from the audience. Rowdy chart-topper “Heartache Tonight” had the audience dancing in celebration of some hapless character’s bad luck before bringing the show to its conclusion.

With every note indelibly etched, the communal experience was carried into the parking lots after the band waved their local “long goodbye.”

The Eagles have one more night in Chicago before they check out. The songs will never leave.

Steely Dan performs as the opening act for the Eagles on Friday night at the United Center. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Steely Dan’s generous 12-song opening set was also packed with hits, but the group took adventurous liberties with the familiar radio arrangements. Led by Donald Fagen at the electric piano, the band of 13 top-flight musicians bookended the set with a pair of jazz covers that sandwiched classic rock staples including “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Hey Nineteen.”

Fagen offered frequent thanks and a few quips. “You may recognize this next song,” he said when introducing the soulful stroll “Dirty Work.” “It was a hit in the Stone Age.”

Guitarist Jon Herington played dazzling solos during “Bodhisattva” and “Reelin’ in the Years.” Tenor saxophonist Walt Weiskopf added supple solos to “Aja.”

Steely Dan’s conspicuous omission, however was the band's signature song “Do It Again.”

Like the Eagles, Steely Dan’s success emerged from the dynamic between two partners; both bands have lost one of those key players. Steely Dan also suffered the loss of longtime touring member Jim Beard last week. The keyboardist’s final performance with the band was on January 20.

Before leaving the stage, Fagen thanked his fallen bandmate Walter Becker for their time writing songs together. A closing jazz instrumental reminded listeners of the pair’s ambitions to stretch the boundaries of rock music.

SET LIST: The Eagles

Seven Bridges Road

Take It Easy

One of These Nights

Lyin' Eyes

Take It to the Limit

Witchy Woman

Peaceful Easy Feeling

Tequila Sunrise

In the City

I Can't Tell You Why

New Kid in Town

Life's Been Good

Already Gone

The Boys of Summer

Funk #49

Life in the Fast Lane

Encore :



Hotel California

Rocky Mountain Way

Desperado

Heartache Tonight

The Eagles take to the stage of the United Center on Friday night. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

SET LIST: Steely Dan