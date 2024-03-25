Ledisi celebrates her knows-no-bounds vocal prowess on latest album, tour

A broken shoe. A faulty dress. And a computer crash.

It was pure madness before the start of singer Ledisi’s concert in Philadelphia earlier this month.

“We're standing around the computer going, ‘Oh, Lord,’” recalled Ledisi, who will bring The Good Life Tour, featuring special guest BJ the Chicago Kid, to the Chicago Theatre on March 30. “And Patti [LaBelle] is in the audience. She doesn't know all this is going on.”

Luckily, the show went off without a hitch. And LaBelle — who “never goes out” and only planned to pop in — stayed the whole night, stood up and called it one of the best concerts, Ledisi said.

Never shy about referencing her belief in God, Ledisi offered a spiritual explanation.

“I think when you’re doing spiritual work in your music and in the setting, sometimes chaos comes to try to wreck that,” she said.

LEDISI

With: BJ the Chicago Kid



When: 8 p.m. March 30



Where: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.



Tickets: $50.50+



Perseverance in the face of obstacles is a prominent message on Ledisi’s 11th album, “Good Life,” recently released on her own label, Listen Back Entertainment. And Ledisi, 51, is a fitting messenger, after navigating the ups and downs of more than two decades in the music industry.

“Life is not perfect,” she said. “Life is about just getting through. And it’s the lessons that you learn after you get through that make life really, really good.”

The last four years have been busy for Ledisi, who went independent, won her first Grammy, became an Artist in Residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, and received a warm reception at Carnegie Hall, where she performed selections from her Nina Simone tribute album, “Ledisi Sings Nina,” with an orchestra.

Ledisi said she feels comfortable singing whatever she likes, often stretching beyond the boundaries of R&B.

“I'm more than that,” she said. “I can scat. I love jazz. I studied classical for years. … Even my R&B friends were blown away when I sang at the Grammys’ [Premiere Ceremony] in French with a string quartet. They were like, ‘Led, we didn't know.’”

Given her vocal prowess, Ledisi has been requested to sing multiple tributes to legendary singers, including LaBelle, Anita Baker, Chaka Khan and Aretha Franklin.

“They always give me the hardest [songs],” Ledisi said. “It's always upper-range and in the head voice. Doing ‘Ain’t No Way’ [by Franklin] was tough. People loved it, though.”

Ledisi said she is also challenged by Ella Fitzgerald's version of "Someone to Watch Over Me," which she has never performed live.

“Ella Fitzgerald has a tone that's just impeccable,” Ledisi said. “I'll never match that. And I'm glad. My ultimate challenge is to try to figure out how to be as smooth as Ella is.”

Ledisi also plans to sing "Here's to Life" by jazz singer Shirley Horn — but not anytime soon.

“I'm not ready to sing that because I don't feel like I'm done,” she said. “It's one of those songs I want to sing when I'm 90.”

Ledisi performs onstage for CMT’s “Smashing Glass: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music” at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in October in Nashville, Tennessee. She arrives in Chicago for a tour stop on March 30 at the Chicago Theatre. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Beyond singing, Ledisi is an author, who has released two books, including the 2020 self-help title, "Don't Ever Lose Your Walk: How to Embrace Your Journey."

She also has built an acting career, portraying Gladys Knight in the movie "Spinning Gold," as well as Mahalia Jackson in the film "Selma" and in a biopic on Hulu. She said the experience came in handy while crafting songs for "Good Life."

"I just started drawing from the human experience like an actor," she said. "I'm becoming a better songwriter."

Singles from the album include "Sell Me No Dreams," "I Need to Know" and "Perfect Stranger," featuring Kenny Lattimore. The album's title track has become her favorite track to perform on the tour, she said.

“It lifts me so much, and it lifts the audience to another place."

Though she feels sure of her place in the music industry, Ledisi said she's not certain what lies ahead.

“I'm still figuring out what more I want to do with myself,” she said. “I'm growing right now.”