Thursday, April 25, 2024
Nicki Minaj conquers the United Center in long-awaited return to Chicago

Minaj had some good company for her United Center kickoff bringing out two of Chicago’s own for special guest spots: Rappers G Herbo and Jeremih.

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Nicki Minaj performs March 30 during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The artist played the first of two shows in Chicago on Wednesday night at the United Center.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Queen Sleeze has been ruling Chicago this week. After bringing her family to hang with penguins at the Shedd Aquarium and waxing about Chicago pizza on socials, Nicki Minaj finally got down to business of music Wednesday night at the United Center, where the chart-topping rapper arrived with her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in tow. It offered a two-and-half-hour, 34-song super trip through the conceptual cyberspace village known as Gag City, that made you want to move there and claim residency.

The United Center spectacle — full of costume and wig changes, a backup dancer army, high-def video displays and fire towers — was the first of two very sold-out shows (in fact, her record-breaking 28th and 29th consecutive sell-outs). It was also the first time the Trinidadian-born rapper-singer has had a proper show in Chicago in about a decade (most recently bowing out of 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball last December).

IMG_0421.jpeg. Nicki Minaj is joined by special guest Jeremih on "Favorite" during her show Wednesday April 24, 2024, night at the United Center in Chicago. / Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

Nicki Minaj is joined by special guest Jeremih on “Favorite” during her show Wednesday night at the United Center in Chicago.

Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

The wait was worth it, as the long incubation period has served its purpose, allowing Minaj to morph into the dominating force she is today, a larger-than-life performer and savvy rhyme slinger who is considered the modern-era Queen of Hip-Hop with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard 200 by any female rapper.

The latest, a remix of the “Pink Friday 2” track “FTCU” (featuring Travis Scott, Chris Brown and Sexxy Red), is only a week old but has been delivered like a veteran classic on tour. Its catchy backbeat — aided by a fantastic live duo on drums and synths — was a highlight of the night that stood up to time-tested power singles “Super Bass,” “Anaconda” and “Starships” that were delivered in rapid-fire succession at the end of the set.

Minaj had some good company for her United Center kickoff as well, bringing out two of Chicago’s own for special guest spots. Rapper G Herbo joined for a blitzkrieg version of “Chi-Raq,” while Jeremih tagged in for “Favorite” and “Want Some More,” with Minaj asserting it was the first time she had ever performed the songs live with the latter.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York, Monica performs onstage during Nicki Minaj's Madison Square Garden concert in March, part of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Monica performs onstage during Nicki Minaj’s Madison Square Garden concert in New York in March, part of the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

For someone who’s often swimming in headlines for her beefs with fellow rappers, Minaj has showcased her alliances on this tour, also getting Tyga, Big Sean and Sada Baby for previous dates. Monica has also been a special guest for multiple nights on the trek, though in a very ill-timed placement within the evening’s lineup. The “Angel of Mine” singer appears some 30 songs into Minaj’s own set, abruptly delivering a five-song break that disrupted the flow of the Gag City escape and added unnecessarily to a very long night (Wednesday’s concert let out at midnight).

Regardless, Minaj posted on her social accounts that it was, “Perfect. Absolutely. Positively. Perfect. From start to finish. Complete perfection.” And there’s no doubt her Barbz (as her diehard cult of fans are known) would agree. The epitome of “we wear pink” on this Wednesday, they came dressed head to toe in a cotton candy explosion of fabrics, rhinestones and western wear, the perfect visual blend of Minaj’s “Barbie World”/”Barbie Dangerous” cartoonishness and her pre-“Cowboy Carter” curveball track “Cowgirl.”

Minaj showed her gratitude to the denizens, throwing out a few branded Pink Friday 2 T-shirts while offering “blessings” and thanking the fans for “f- - - - -g with me all these years,” adding, “you either love me or f- - - - -g hate me, right?” She then handed over her microphone to a few of them situated in the SRO pit area around the thrust stage, baiting them to do their best vocal take on “The Night Is Still Young,” though quickly, thankfully, cutting off the less-than-successful karaoke. Minaj’s excellent backup singer Keisha Renee then showed the crowd how it was done.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden in March.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

The life journey Minaj has been on since she started flipping mixtapes in 2007 has not been lost on her in her latest arena tour. The rapper pays homage to her origin story on the setlist opener, “I’m The Best,” and she also adds in a cover of Ye’s (formerly Kanye West) 2010 hit “Monster,” which was her gateway into the scene. (The latter connection happened after being discovered by Lil Wayne, whose Young Money imprint released her debut album “Pink Friday” that same year.)

No doubt the Barbz and everyone else are hoping it’s not another 10 years before we see Minaj on a local stage again.

SET LIST

  • I’m The Best
  • Barbie Dangerous
  • FTCU
  • Beep Beep
  • Hard White
  • Press Play
  • Win Again
  • Chi-Raq (with G Herbo)
  • Big Difference/Beez in the Trap
  • Pink Birthday
  • Feeling Myself
    Nicki Minaj performs at the United Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. | Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

    Nicki Minaj performs at the United Center on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

    Selena Fragassi/For the Sun-Times

  • Favorite (with Jeremih)
  • Want Some More (with Jeremih)
  • Cowgirl
  • RNB
  • High School
  • Needle
  • Chun-Li
  • Red Ruby Da Sleeze
  • Barbie World (Aqua cover)
  • Roman’s Revenge
  • Monster (Ye cover)
  • Fallin 4 U
  • Right Through Me
  • Save Me
  • Here I Am
  • Let Me Calm Down
  • Super Freaky Girl
  • Anaconda
  • Super Bass
  • The Night Is Still Young
  • Moment 4 Life
  • Starships
  • Everybody

