Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners

Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo and Maluma will headline Sueños Music Festival when it returns to Chicago for a third year on Memorial Day weekend.

An announcement from the festival’s organizers on Tuesday revealed the full lineup, which includes returning artists Ivan Cornejo, Young Miko, and Jowell y Randy, as well as newcomers Mora, Manuel Turizo, LATIN MAFIA, Gabito Ballesteros and XAVI.

Sueños (which translates from “dreams” in Spanish) shines a light on reggaetón, Latin trap and regional Mexican music, among dozens of other genres from all across Latin America. More than 25 artists will perform at the single-stage event.

More than 80,000 music fans attended last year’s festival on the lakefront.

According to a festival spokesperson, the event “is a cultural celebration bringing Chicago’s diverse Latin community together to experience music, dance, art, food and drinks.” The festival sold out of presale passes in November.

There will be free water refill stations, as well as merchandise, food and drinks from several local vendors available for purchase. A free-ride Ferris wheel and a handful of experiential activities will be on-site for festivalgoers to enjoy.

Two-day passes for the 18+over fest go on sale at noon Jan. 25 at suenosmusicfestival.com.

Four levels of festival passes are available, and each can be paid via layaway:



Two-day general admission: $310

Two-day general admission plus: $460

Two-day VIP: $660

Two-day El Sueño Pass: $1,880

(All ticket fees are included in the listed prices; taxes or shipping fees will be added at checkout.)

Details for single-day tickets have not yet been announced.