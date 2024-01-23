The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture La Voz Chicago

Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners

The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.

By  Ambar Colón
   
SHARE Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The singer will headline the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival.

Peso Pluma performs during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer is among the headliners for the 2024 edition of Sueños Music Festival in Chicago.

Charles Sykes/AP Photo

Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Ivan Cornejo and Maluma will headline Sueños Music Festival when it returns to Chicago for a third year on Memorial Day weekend.

An announcement from the festival’s organizers on Tuesday revealed the full lineup, which includes returning artists Ivan Cornejo, Young Miko, and Jowell y Randy, as well as newcomers Mora, Manuel Turizo, LATIN MAFIA, Gabito Ballesteros and XAVI.

Sueños (which translates from “dreams” in Spanish) shines a light on reggaetón, Latin trap and regional Mexican music, among dozens of other genres from all across Latin America. More than 25 artists will perform at the single-stage event.

More than 80,000 music fans attended last year’s festival on the lakefront.

According to a festival spokesperson, the event “is a cultural celebration bringing Chicago’s diverse Latin community together to experience music, dance, art, food and drinks.” The festival sold out of presale passes in November.

There will be free water refill stations, as well as merchandise, food and drinks from several local vendors available for purchase. A free-ride Ferris wheel and a handful of experiential activities will be on-site for festivalgoers to enjoy.

Two-day passes for the 18+over fest go on sale at noon Jan. 25 at suenosmusicfestival.com.

Four levels of festival passes are available, and each can be paid via layaway:

  • Two-day general admission: $310
  • Two-day general admission plus: $460
  • Two-day VIP: $660
  • Two-day El Sueño Pass: $1,880

(All ticket fees are included in the listed prices; taxes or shipping fees will be added at checkout.)

Details for single-day tickets have not yet been announced.

SUEN_OS_24_MAINFLYER_Stories.png

Provided

Next Up In Entertainment
Marriage, faith combine for mixed messages in perplexing ‘In Quietness’
Artists from Chicago, Urbana awarded $50,000 grants
Oscars 2024: Top-notch nominees reflect a strong year of moviemaking
WBEZ Presents: An Evening with Billy Dee Williams
Oscar nominations 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ out front, contending in 13 categories
Oscar nominations 2024: Complete list of Academy Award contenders
The Latest
Snow plows are parked outside the Grand Avenue Salt Dome Replacement Facility in the West Town neighborhood during the unveiling of seven new snow plows, Friday, March 24, 2023. The Department of Streets and Sanitation held a “You Name a Snowplow Contest,” which allowed residents to submit names for the new snow plows.
Chicago
City announces 50 finalists for snowplow naming contest, including ‘Chance the Scraper’ and ‘Casimir Plowaski’
The Department of Streets and Sanitation announced finalists for its snowplow naming contest Monday. Residents can vote for up to six names. Voting ends Feb. 2.
By Phyllis Cha
 
One of the hazards of ice fishing is knowing where Canada geese have kept holes open or had kept holes open, such as these geese at Montrose Harbor on Saturday. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Ice fishing is areawide — for now
That, and more, are in this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Travelers check-in at the United Airlines Premier Access at O’Hare International Airport.
Money
United Airlines CEO considering alternatives to Boeing’s next airplane
The Chicago-based airline has dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners that have been grounded for nearly three weeks after a panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines Max 9 in midflight.
By David Koenig | AP
 
Ladell Jones, president of the Ford Heights volunteer library board and former president of the Ford Heights Public Library District, stands in the volunteer library space he helped open. It’s inside a community center that also houses a worship space.&nbsp;
Politics
Ford Heights hasn’t had a library in almost 30 years, but collects taxes for one
The south suburb has collected more than $100,000 in taxpayer money over the last decade but it’s a mystery as to where the money is going.
By Adora Namigadde | WBEZ
 
Lily Gladstone of “Killers of the Flower Moon” (pictured accepting a Golden Globe Award on Jan. 7) is among the first-time nominees up for acting Oscars.
Movies and TV
Oscars 2024: Top-notch nominees reflect a strong year of moviemaking
It’s a historic list for women and rookie Academy Award nominees including Lily Gladstone, the first Native American to make the cut for best actress.
By Richard Roeper
 