The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Buddy Guy delivers powerhouse set on closing night of Chicago Blues Festival

Throngs of adoring fans turned out at Millennium Park on Sunday night to hear the guitar legend on what was officially proclaimed ‘Buddy Guy Day’ by the City of Chicago.

By  Selena Fragassi
   
SHARE Buddy Guy delivers powerhouse set on closing night of Chicago Blues Festival
BUDDYGUY-061024-24.JPG. Buddy Guy performs to an overflow crowd at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday night.

Buddy Guy performs to an overflow crowd at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday night.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It was a “Sweet Home Chicago” reception for Buddy Guy during his closing night set for the Chicago Blues Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Sunday night, part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour as the 87-year-old gets ready to retire from the road.

Throngs of fans were lined up all along Randolph, Monroe and Michigan to get a spot, and the wait was more than worth it as the guitar legend delivered a set that belied his age on what was officially proclaimed “Buddy Guy Day” by the city of Chicago.

The Pritzker Pavillion is filled with festival goer during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

It was a standing-room-only crowd — and then some — at the Pritzker Pavillion on Sunday night as fans filled Millennium Park for Buddy Guy’s set at the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday night at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Song picks were a mix of covers, including Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” and originals like the poignant “Skin Deep” that kept people smiling — and dancing — throughout the set.

The 75-minute performance ended with an all-out jam session with special guests vocalist Shemekia Copeland plus guitarists Wayne Baker Brooks, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Billy Branch and Guy’s son Greg, with all four guitarists playing Buddy’s own signature polka dot guitars in homage.

Related

BUDDYGUY-061024-13.JPG

Buddy Guy, 87, says he may be ready to give up going on the road after decades in the music business, but he’ll keep his South Loop club Legends open.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday night.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Blues Festival fans of all ages dance at Millennium Park on Sunday night.

Blues Festival fans of all ages dance at Millennium Park on Sunday night.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The legendary Buddy Guy did not disappoint during his powerhouse set at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on closing night of the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The legendary Buddy Guy did not disappoint during his powerhouse set at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on closing night of the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Regan Davis, tech worker who loved improv, puppeteering and Dungeons and Dragons, dies at 41
Dear Abby: Mother-in-law's health clearly failing, but she won't talk about it
As a parent, how do I better connect with my trans kid?
Horoscope for Sunday, June 9, 2024
46th Puerto Rican People’s Day Parade shows the 'beauty of Chicago'
Godzilla lands in Chicago for 70th anniversary, 24-hour movie marathon: 'Happy birthday, Godzilla'
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-06-09 at 9.11.33 PM.png
Crime
Man killed in West Pullman shooting
The man, 28, was driving southbound in the 12100 block of South Halsted Street about 5:51 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots, hitting the man multiple times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPD-01.JPG
Crime
Teen, woman wounded in West Pullman shooting
The two were in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue about 6:37 p.m. Sunday when people in a nearby vehicle shot at them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Drew Thorpe
White Sox
White Sox top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe set to make MLB debut Tuesday vs. Mariners
Bringing Thorpe to the majors allows the rebuilding team to gauge where he’s at in his development. Meanwhile, Nick Nastrini has been optioned to the minors to work on his control.
By Kyle Williams
 
WALKOUT-061024-19.JPGGraduate Jordan Muhammad speaks about the tragedies unfolding in Palestine after a walkout of the Northwestern graduation ceremony at the United Center as a form of protest against the university, Sunday, June 9, 2024. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
News
Students walk out of Northwestern commencement protesting Israel-Hamas war
Graduates marched out of the United Center and held a ceremony outside for the students killed in Gaza. They said the university was complicit in the war. Counterprotesters called the students’ statements antisemitic.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Marshall’s coach Dorothy Gaters talks to her players during the game on January 14, 2020.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dorothy Gaters, legendary high school coach, weighs in on Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, state of women's game
“It’s a 50-50 world,” said Gaters, who won 10 state titles at Marshall. “There’s always some people arguing. … You’re always going to have the naysayers.”
By Steve Greenberg
 