Buddy Guy delivers powerhouse set on closing night of Chicago Blues Festival
Throngs of adoring fans turned out at Millennium Park on Sunday night to hear the guitar legend on what was officially proclaimed ‘Buddy Guy Day’ by the City of Chicago.
It was a “Sweet Home Chicago” reception for Buddy Guy during his closing night set for the Chicago Blues Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Sunday night, part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour as the 87-year-old gets ready to retire from the road.
Throngs of fans were lined up all along Randolph, Monroe and Michigan to get a spot, and the wait was more than worth it as the guitar legend delivered a set that belied his age on what was officially proclaimed “Buddy Guy Day” by the city of Chicago.
Song picks were a mix of covers, including Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” and originals like the poignant “Skin Deep” that kept people smiling — and dancing — throughout the set.
The 75-minute performance ended with an all-out jam session with special guests vocalist Shemekia Copeland plus guitarists Wayne Baker Brooks, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Billy Branch and Guy’s son Greg, with all four guitarists playing Buddy’s own signature polka dot guitars in homage.