Buddy Guy delivers powerhouse set on closing night of Chicago Blues Festival

It was a “Sweet Home Chicago” reception for Buddy Guy during his closing night set for the Chicago Blues Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park on Sunday night, part of his Damn Right Farewell Tour as the 87-year-old gets ready to retire from the road.

Throngs of fans were lined up all along Randolph, Monroe and Michigan to get a spot, and the wait was more than worth it as the guitar legend delivered a set that belied his age on what was officially proclaimed “Buddy Guy Day” by the city of Chicago.

It was a standing-room-only crowd — and then some — at the Pritzker Pavillion on Sunday night as fans filled Millennium Park for Buddy Guy’s set at the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Buddy Guy performs at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion on Sunday night at the Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Song picks were a mix of covers, including Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love,” and originals like the poignant “Skin Deep” that kept people smiling — and dancing — throughout the set.

The 75-minute performance ended with an all-out jam session with special guests vocalist Shemekia Copeland plus guitarists Wayne Baker Brooks, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Billy Branch and Guy’s son Greg, with all four guitarists playing Buddy’s own signature polka dot guitars in homage.

Buddy Guy, 87, says he may be ready to give up going on the road after decades in the music business, but he’ll keep his South Loop club Legends open. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Fans cheer during the 2024 Chicago Blues Festival in Millennium Park on Sunday night. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Blues Festival fans of all ages dance at Millennium Park on Sunday night. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times