Monday, June 17, 2024
'Daily Show' offers tickets for its Chicago shows during Democratic convention

No word yet on who will host or where the Aug. 19-22 episodes will be taped.

By  Darel Jevens
   
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart arrives at a June 7 screening of the series in Los Angeles.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

“The Daily Show” has opened up ticketing for its August visit to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

Would-be audience members can go to 1iota.com and request one or two tickets for any or all of the four episodes that will be taped here Aug. 19-22.

Applicants sign up for a space in a queue and may or may not be awarded tickets. The site warns that the venue will be overbooked and “a ticket may not guarantee admittance.”

The Comedy Central show has not revealed the venue where episodes will be taped or which of its revolving team of anchors will host the Chicago episodes.

In recent months, returning “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has been handling Monday night episodes, with Tuesday-Thursday shows fronted by the team’s various senior correspondents.

Also coming to town that week will be “Daily Show” alum Stephen Colbert, whose “Late Show” on CBS will set up shop at the Auditorium Theatre during DNC week. Tickets for those shows are not yet available.

