The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 9, 2024
NASCAR In Chicago News Chicago

NASCAR street, sidewalk closures begin Monday

Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive will be closed Monday and will remain shut down until about July 18, according to city officials. Wider closures begin June 27. The race runs July 6-7.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Pedestrians walk by road closures as the city prepares for the 2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race near South Lake Shore Drive and East Roosevelt Road, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Street closures for this year’s NASCAR street race, July 6-7, begin Monday, city officials said.

Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive will be closed beginning Monday and will remain shut until about July 18, according to city officials. The rest of the closures won’t start until June 27, when Jackson Drive will also be closed between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

The south sidewalk along Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo drives was closed Friday and is expected to reopen Monday morning, and the walkways on either side of Ida B. Wells Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive will close Monday and are set to reopen July 18.

The set-up and breakdown time of the course has been reduced to 19 days, from 25 last year, as race organizers learned from last year’s process, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said.

“As the course and viewing structures are assembled and disassembled, City of Chicago and NASCAR officials are working to further minimize impacts of street closures, parking restrictions, reroutes and traffic,” the release said. “All businesses and residences will remain accessible during course set up, race weekend and the breakdown.”

More resources, including a community brochure, maps, street closure information, frequently asked questions and parking restrictions are available at nascarchicago.com/localinfo.

A full breakdown of street closures can be found here.

