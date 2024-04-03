City officials and NASCAR unveil traffic plans for July 2024 street race

As Chicago gears up to host a NASCAR race in Grant Park for the second consecutive year, city and race officials have released a traffic plan for the event.

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are scheduled for July 6-7, but setup and breakdown of the race course mean some road closures will begin as early as June 10 and last through July 18.

The closures for setup and teardown are set to last 19 days compared with 25 days last year, according to a news release from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

All businesses and homes near the race course will be accessible, the release said.

“Safety is our top priority, and OEMC will help monitor all race activity leading up to the event, through the race weekend, and following the event to help coordinate city resources," OEMC Executive Director Jose Tirado said in the release.

Most of Grant Park will remain open and accessible, including Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field and Lower Hutchinson Field. Maggie Daley Park, Museum Campus and the Cancer Survivor's Garden will also be open.

The CTA and Metra are planning extra service during the NASCAR races. Traffic is expected to be heavy ahead of and during race weekend.

More resources, including a community brochure, maps, street closure information, frequently asked questions and parking restrictions at nascarchicago.com/localinfo/.

Road closure details

Pre-race activity in Grant Park



Monday, June 10 : Ida B. Wells Drive will close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. Some parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive.

: Ida B. Wells Drive will close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. Some parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Avenue from Congress Circle to Jackson Drive.

: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Avenue from Congress Circle to Jackson Drive. Wednesday, June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle. Thursday, June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road.

Significant street closures



Thursday, June 27 beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Closure of Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. Friday, June 28 beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (intersection will remain open).

Closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (intersection will remain open). Friday, June 28 beginning at 7 p.m . Full closure of Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

. Full closure of Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive. Saturday, June 29 beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road.

Southbound lane closure on Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road. Monday, July 1 beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road. Closure of Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road. Closure of Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Monday, July 1 beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2. Tuesday, July 2 beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Avenue, Van Buren Street and Harrison Street.

Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Avenue, Van Buren Street and Harrison Street. Thursday, July 4 beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Closure of northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive.

Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Closure of northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive. Friday, July 5 beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road. Closure of southbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Avenue at 13th St. Closure on Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Race weekend street closures – Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7



Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street.

Northbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive.

Southbound Michigan Avenue from Jackson Drive to 8 th Street.

Street. Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street.

Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Congress Circle from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street.

Northbound Indiana Avenue from Roosevelt Road to 13th Street.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive.

Garvey Court: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive.

Monday, July 8 : Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Dr. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

: Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Dr. Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place. Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m.

All NASCAR breakdown is expected to conclude by end of day July 18.

Streets with Local Access Only for Residents, Businesses and their Employees

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down (June 10 – July 18).



Southbound Michigan Avenue from Monroe Street to Jackson Drive.

Southbound Michigan Avenue from Eighth Street to Roosevelt Road.

Eighth Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Ninth Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Eleventh Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Balbo Drive from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Harrison Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Jackson Boulevard from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Van Buren Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue.

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street.

Northbound Michigan Avenue from 13 th Street to 16 th Street.

Street to 16 Street. Northbound Indiana Avenue from 14 th Street to 16 th Street.

Street to 16 Street. Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event, including Monroe Street and Roosevelt Road.

Alternative Routes

