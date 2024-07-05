NASCAR in Chicago: Will you be watching? And should it keep coming back?

The Loop 110. The Grant Park 165. The Xfinity Series. The Cup Series. NASCAR.

If you don’t know what those terms mean by now, boy, you really haven’t been paying attention.

But the Chicago Street Race weekend is here — again — with downtown stock-car races including the main event on Sunday. In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the social platform X, we asked if you’ll be keeping tabs on the proceedings.

“I’ll turn it on to see how the city looks on TV,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

Most who voted, though, were less interested than that.

“Not a whole lotta ‘Murica’ in these votes,” @TCaseyIV observed.

Next, we asked if you’d like to see Chicago become an annual stop on the NASCAR circuit. Both @todd1967 and @019mikeyMikey responded with reminders that there’s a whole racetrack just sitting there in Joliet.

Last, we asked how many current Cup Series drivers you can name. Ten? More?

“I can name more CTA drivers on the 147, 22 or 92 buses,” @RogersParkMan wrote. “They matter.”

Well, sheesh. On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: NASCAR races in downtown Chicago this weekend. Will you be watching?

Upshot: You have to see — and hear, smell and feel — a NASCAR race in order to be able to appreciate the size and scope of the spectacle. Plop it along our magnificent downtown lakefront and, well, you really have something that’s not to be sneezed at. But if you can’t be bothered to give it a look, what else is there to say? Achoo.

Poll No. 2: Would you like to see Chicago become a permanent stop on the NASCAR Cup Series’ annual schedule?

Upshot: One has to believe NASCAR will want to come back in 2025 for a third year, as negotiated with the city. After that, both sides have an option for the next two years. NASCAR summers through 2027, at least? Don’t throw those jorts in the donation bag just yet.

Poll No. 3: How many current NASCAR Cup Series drivers can you name?

Upshot: Say what? “Michael Jordan?” @YaleSox66 wrote. “Tom Petty?” @denny_walk tried. You people are maniacs. But — dang it — you’re our maniacs and we love you for it.