1 dead, 1 critically hurt after stabbing each other following dispute on CTA bus

A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded Monday night when they stabbed each other after an argument on a CTA bus in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 37-year-old man was arguing with the woman as they rode the bus in the first block of East 63rd Street, according to Chicago Police. The woman, whose age wasn’t immediately known, then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his right shoulder.

After the wounded man got off the bus, the woman followed and another struggle ensued, police said. He eventually took the knife from the woman and began stabbing her.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.