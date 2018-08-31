1 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

All three were standing on a sidewalk about 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of East 65th Street when someone approached them and began firing, Chicago Police said.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot and killed, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the lower back and a 27-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition and her condition had stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.