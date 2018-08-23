1 killed, 4 wounded in South Side shootings Wednesday

One person was killed and four others were wounded, two critically, in shootings on the South Side between midnight and just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Three of the day’s shootings happened in a half hour span between about 3:35 p.m. and 3:58 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The only fatal shooting of the day happened in the Gresham neighborhood.

About 3:35 p.m, two males walked up to a 35-year-old man and began shooting as he stood on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t confirmed the death.

At 3:58 p.m., a person was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., the male suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body when someone fired shots from a vehicle that pulled up beside him in the 700 block of West 66th Place, according to police.

The vehicle drove off west after the shooting, police said. The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and was in good condition.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Brainerd neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking west bound when he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been shot about 3:45 p.m. while walking in the 1200 block of West 90th Street, according to police.

He was struck in the upper right thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was in good condition, police said.

The first shooting of the day left three men were wounded, two of them critically, in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The men were drinking inside a vehicle shortly after midnight in the 3200 block of East 93rd Street when someone fired into the vehicle, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body and was in critical condition, police said. A 44-year-old man was also shot multiple times and was in critical condition. A 50-year-old man was shot in the hip, and his condition was stabilized.

All three men were taken to Trinity Hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, four men were wounded in shootings across the city.