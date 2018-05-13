Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the fatal stabbing of another man Sunday evening on the Near North Side.

The two men, neighbors, got into an argument at 5:13 p.m. in the first block of West Chicago Avenue when they both took out knives and stabbed each other, according to Chicago Police.

A 57-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, 47, had multiple lacerations on his arm from the fight. He was taken into custody and was being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.