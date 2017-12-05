13-year-old boy among 5 wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago

A 13-year-old boy was among five people wounded in Monday shootings across Chicago.

The boy was shot and critically wounded about 8:30 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. He was in the front yard of a home in the 900 block of West 87th Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The boy was struck in the abdomen and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 11:53 p.m. in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. A 27-year-old woman was inside of a vehicle when she heard gunfire and suffered a graze wound to the right hip in the 2400 block of North Ridgeway, police said. She refused medical attention.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a 19-year-old man was sitting in a van parked in the 300 block of West Marquette in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. He was shot in the side and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A 46-year-old man was wounded at 5:07 p.m. in another Englewood neighborhood shooting. He was standing outside in the 7400 block of South Stewart when a light-colored sedan drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his leg and foot. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Monday’s first shooting happened at 10:39 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 25-year-old was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which three people were killed and 19 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday evening and Monday morning.