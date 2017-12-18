13-year-old boy shot in Aurora has ‘life-threatening’ head injury

A 13-year-old boy is being treated for a “life-threatening head injury” after he was shot Saturday afternoon while walking with his brother in west suburban Aurora, police said.

A Kane County Sheriff’s deputy was waved down by the boy’s 17-year-old brother after the shooting, which happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Kane Street, Aurora police said.

Just before the shooting, the two brothers were involved in an argument with at least one other person inside a 5Pizza restaurant at 1116 E. New York St., police said.

The shots were fired by someone inside a red vehicle with dark-tinted windows, possibly a Hyundai sedan, as it drove east on Kane Street, police said.

The boy was struck in the head and initially taken to a hospital in Aurora, police said. He was later airlifted to another suburban hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

Detectives were investigating whether the argument in the pizza restaurant was connected to the shooting, which they said could also have been related to street gang activity, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward for information leading to arrests in the case.