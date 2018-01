14 students sick after possibly eating laced candy at Humboldt Park school

Fourteen students at a Humboldt Park neighborhood elementary school were hospitalized Wednesday morning after possibly eating laced candy.

The students were taken to hospitals at 8:35 a.m. from the 3300 block of West Hirsch “after possibly consuming candy laced with an unknown substance,” according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

James Russell Lowell Elementary School is located in that block at 3320 W. Hirsch St.

Further details were not immediately available.