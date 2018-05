16-year-old boy shot in Little Village

A 16-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 3:20 a.m., the boy was approached by two males as he was walking down the street in the 3800 block of West Cermak Avenue, Chicago Police said. One of them took out a handgun and fired shots at the boy.

He was grazed in the knee, police said. The boy was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.