16-year-old girl missing from Palos Hills found: police

A 16-year-old girl who was missing for more than two weeks from southwest suburban Palos Hills has been located.

Isis Zavala was last seen at 9 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Palos Hills, according a statement from Palos Hills police.

Police said on Monday that Zavala had been located, but did not provide further information.