16-year-old girl missing from South Side since last month

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month from the South Side.

Janiyah Jones was last seen March 21, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-5, 115-pount black girl with brown eyes, houlder-length black hair that was dyed pink and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black faux-leather jacket, a white Puma T-shirt, blue jeans and black and pink gym shoes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.