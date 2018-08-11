16-year-old girl reported missing from Chatham

Authorities are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since July 31 from the Chatham neighborhood.

Daijhe Lockhart, 16, was last seen near the 8300 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Sanders was described as a 5-foot-5, 125-pound black teenage girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She is said to frequent the 6200 block of South Spalding.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274