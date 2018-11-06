Cheri Bustos has won the 17th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Bill Fawell, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 17th U.S. Congressional seat.
Bustos, Democratic Congresswoman for the 17th District, is a former journalist who’s on her third term in Congress. She holds positions as Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and said she works to create more good-paying jobs, to bring down the cost of health care, to invest in schools and to fight wasteful spending.
Bustos’ Republican opponent, Fawell, is an independent registered real estate broker manager. He’s worked in the private sector and real state development. He’s also published author of two books, “New American Revolution” and “The Science of Liberty.” The GOP withdrew its support of Farwell after he posted conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2012 Sandy Hook mass school shooting.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.