Cheri Bustos wins 17th District U.S. Congressional seat

Cheri Bustos has won the 17th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Bill Fawell , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

The Sun-Times hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the 17th U.S. Congressional seat.

Bustos , Democratic Congresswoman for the 17th District, is a former journalist who’s on her third term in Congress. She holds positions as Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and said she works to create more good-paying jobs, to bring down the cost of health care, to invest in schools and to fight wasteful spending.