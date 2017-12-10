18-year-old facing charges after guns, cannabis found in Evanston stop

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after two guns and cannabis were discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday night in north suburban Evanston.

Mitchell G. Rivera, an Evanston resident, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of possession of firearm/ammunition without a valid FOID card, according to Evanston police.

At 8:11 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding in the 400 block of Asbury Avenue, police said.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he smelled burnt cannabis, police said. The back seat passenger, identified as Rivera, was asked to get out of the vehicle and when he did, a loaded Charter Arms .38-caliber revolver was discovered in his waistband.

A search of the vehicle turned up a small amount of cannabis in a cigarette box and an unloaded Kahr .40-caliber handgun from the trunk, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old Niles man, the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old Skokie boy and Rivera were taken to the police station.

The driver was issued traffic citations and released, police said. The 17-year-old was released to a parent without being charged.

Detectives are following up on the ownership of the Kahr firearm.