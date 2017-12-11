Police are warning Near West Side residents about two apartment burglaries last week on the same block in the Noble Square neighborhood.
In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into an apartment and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
One of the burglaries happened between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 900 block of North Noble, police said. The other incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 4 in the same block.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.