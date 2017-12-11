2 apartment burglaries reported on same Noble Square block

Police are warning Near West Side residents about two apartment burglaries last week on the same block in the Noble Square neighborhood.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars broke into an apartment and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

One of the burglaries happened between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 900 block of North Noble, police said. The other incident happened about 4:45 p.m. Dec. 4 in the same block.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.