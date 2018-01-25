2 arrested after police chase from Indiana ends on South Side

Two people were in custody Thursday morning after a police chase that started in northwest Indiana and ended in the Brainerd neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

It started with police in Lake County, Indiana, pursuing a stolen Mercedes about 8:48 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

ISP troopers got involved after a carjacking occurred a short time later somewhere in Illinois, state police said. The pursuit ended when two people were taken into custody at 10:18 a.m. near 93rd and May.

Further details were not immediately available.