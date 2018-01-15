2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Hebron

Two people were killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Hebron.

Two cars collided head-on about 4:20 p.m. in the 7400 block of Route 47 in Hebron, according to a statement from the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Jose Rodriguez, 42, of Marengo, was driving a car southbound at the time of the crash while 29-year-old Falynn M. Hironimus of Hebron was driving a car northbound, the coroner’s office said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple passengers from Rodriguez’s vehicle were taken to hospitals, but their conditions were not immediately known, according to the coroner’s office.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide further details about the crash Monday morning.

Autopsies for both drivers were scheduled for Tuesday, the coroner’s office said.