2 hurt in fire at Cicero apartment complex

| Cicero Fire Department

Two people were injured in a fire Sunday morning at a three-story apartment complex in west suburban Cicero.

The fire started about 6:30 a.m. in a second floor unit at the Eureka Apartments, 1639 S. 50th Court, according to Ray Hanania, a spokesman for the town of Cicero. The blaze “quickly spread” to the back of the building, where it ignited and consumed the back wooden porch before moving to the third floor.

A male and a female were hospitalized with minor injuries, Hanania said.

In addition, fire crews rescued 60 people and six cats from the burning building, Hanania said. Officials were working to find families temporary shelter until they’re able to find long-term housing.

The building was deemed uninhabitable, said Dominick Buscemi, chief of the Cicero Fire Department.

“This is a terrible fire that could have done far more damage to lives and I am just proud of how fast the firefighters got there to constrain fire,” Buscemi said.