2 injured, 1 critically, in South Side crash

Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash early Thursday on the South Side. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash early Thursday on the South Side.

About 2:45 a.m., a 19-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer west on Garfield Boulevard when he lost control near Federal Avenue and the SUV jumped a curb before crashing into some trees, according to Chicago Police.

The man was ejected from the Trailblazer during the crash, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also taken to Stroger, where her condition stabilized, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.