2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Avon Township

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday evening in Avon Township in the northern suburbs.

About 6:40 p.m., deputies were sent to Rollins Road and Route 45 for a traffic crash with injuries, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived, they found three vehicles with major damage.

A 2002 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 22-year-old man from Round Lake Beach was heading east on Rollins Road when the traffic light for traffic on the road was red at Route 45, police said. The man disobeyed the red light and entered the intersection, striking a 2005 Honda Accord heading north driven by a 33-year-old man from Grayslake.

The Honda then struck a 2013 Subaru Legacy driven by a 54-year-old man from Third Lake, which was stopped facing west on Rollins Road just east of the intersection, police said.

The Chevrolet driver was reportedly ejected from the SUV and transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Honda was also taken to the same medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a 16-year-old girl passenger in the Subaru were uninjured, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.