2 injured in rollover crash in Indiana

Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in Jasper County, Indiana.

A vehicle ran off the road for unknown reasons and overturned about 8 p.m. on I-65 near the 205 mile marker north of the exit for the town of Remington, according to Indiana State Police.

The driver and a passenger, ages 28 and 23, were ejected from the vehicle. They were airlifted from the scene to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, police said.

It was not clear what condition they were in and their genders were not immediately known.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported, according to police.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.