2 injured in south suburban Richton Park crash

Richton Park Police are investigating a crash Saturday morning that seriously injured 2 people at 4:15am at the intersection of Arquilla Dr and Sauk Trail. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Two people were seriously injured after their car crashed into a ComEd truck Saturday morning in south suburban Richton Park.

About 4:15 a.m., a car driving near Sauk Trail and Arquilla Drive collided with a ComEd truck that was parked on the side of the road, authorities said. Two people inside the car were extricated by emergency responders.

They were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, authorities said.