2 men hurt in Woodlawn shooting

Two men were shot Tuesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

They were standing outside about 10:30 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The shooter, who was wearing a black hoodie and “short, red pants,” ran away after the attack.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and elbow and was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man, 18, was shot in the right hand and thigh and was taken to the same hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating.