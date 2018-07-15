2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Austin

Two men were shot, one fatally, Sunday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when three males got out of a black SUV and fired shots at 8:21 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Adams, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his head and his chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was taken to the same hospital where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.