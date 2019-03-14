Our Pledge To You

03/14/2019, 06:22pm

2 shot at home in unincorporated Willowbrook; suspect in custody

By Sun-Times Wire
A person was taken into custody after sheriff’s deputies found two people shot Thursday morning at a home in unincorporated DuPage County.

About 10:30 a.m., deputies learned the pair had been shot at the home near the intersection of Route 83 and Mockingbird Lane, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

A suspect was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

On Thursday afternoon, investigators were interviewing multiple people in an effort to “ascertain exactly what occurred,” the sheriff’s office said.

