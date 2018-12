2 men shot in Gresham

Two people were wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of West 80th Street, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and another man, 24, was shot in the foot, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.