2 shot in West Englewood

A shooting Friday night wounded two people in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were shot at 9:32 p.m. as they stood on the porch of a home in the 6200 block of South Marshfield, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot in the head and the woman was shot in the back, police said. Both were listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.