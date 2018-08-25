2 shot in Roseland drive-by attack

Two people were shot early Saturday in the 300 block of West 104th Place in Roseland, Chicago. | Google Streetview

A woman and man were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood.

About 4:15 a.m., the two were standing in the 300 block of West 104th Place when someone in a dark-colored Chevy Camaro pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The man, age 27, suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.

The 38-year-old woman was struck in her lower back and was taken to the same hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.