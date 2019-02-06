2 wounded, 1 fatally, in Englewood shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

The men, ages 46 and 57, were sitting in a parked vehicle at 9:08 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Union when two other males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The younger man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

The other man suffered a graze wound to his back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.