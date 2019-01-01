2 wounded in Austin by shooter armed with assault weapon in last 2018 shooting

The scene in the 5400 block of West Gladys | Tyler LaRiviere:Sun-Times

In the year’s final documented shooting, two women were shot in the Austin neighborhood by someone armed with an assault weapon.

At 11:49 p.m., the women, both 25 years old, were in a Ford sedan traveling west in the 5400 block of West Gladys Avenue when they were wounded by gunfire, according to Chicago police. A male fired at the vehicle with an assault weapon, striking one in the chest and grazing the other’s head.

They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

As cops armed with their own assault weapons swarmed the scene, dozens of gunshots and fireworks were heard blasting in the area.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.