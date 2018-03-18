2 wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan

Illinois State Police investigate a shooting that happened early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 76th Street. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The pair, whose ages and genders weren’t immediately known, showed up at St. Bernard Hospital about 3:30 a.m. and told Chicago Police they had been shot while traveling on Interstate 94 near 76th Street, according to Illinois State Police. Their conditions were stabilized.

Northbound lanes of I-94 were reopened at 4:43 a.m. after a half hour closure, state police said.

As of 5:15 a.m., the 75th Street ramp remained closed as police investigated a crash involving a CPD squad car that happened during the incident, state police said. It wasn’t immediately known whether any officers were injured.