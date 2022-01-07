 clock menu more-arrow no yes
No injuries reported after chunk of aluminum falls from 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock

The piece of cladding fell around 3 p.m. Wednesday and landed on a planter on the south side of the building near Chestnut Street.

By Jermaine Nolen
A piece of aluminum used for insulation fell from 875 North Michigan Avenue, formerly known as the John Hancock Center, Jan. 5, 2022.

A chunk of aluminum fell from 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Tower, but no injuries were reported.

The piece of cladding fell from 875 North Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday and landed on a planter on the south side of the building near Chestnut Street, according to Brian Pelrine, the 2nd Ward’s director of zoning and contracting.

Pelrine said management at the building was notified and “a larger investigation into the incident is planned as weather improves.”

The Hearn Company, which owns and manages the building, was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon.

