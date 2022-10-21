The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
Chicago public health officials announce 2 monkeypox deaths

Health officials say that death from the monkeypox virus remains an extremely rare event, with only 32 deaths occurring out of more than 75,000 global cases during the 2022 outbreak.

By  Manny Ramos
   
Two Chicago residents have died after contracting the monkeypox virus early this year, city health officials announced Friday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said it is keeping the identity of the two individuals confidential but has disclosed some basic information surrounding the cases. Both — who were diagnosed with the monkeypox virus over six weeks ago — had other health conditions that included weakened immune systems.

“Our hearts go out to these individuals’ families and friends,” said CDPH commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “Though the number of new MPV [monkeypox virus] cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death,” Arwady said.

Health officials say that death from the monkeypox virus remains an extremely rare event, with only 32 deaths occurring out of the more than 75,000 global cases during the 2022 outbreak.

In Chicago, there has been 1,061 cumulative cases with at least 68 hospitalized. Over 27,000 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 14,000 have received their second shot.

“The vast majority of people with MPV who died have had other health conditions along with MPV causing severely weakened immune systems,” said Arwady.

Still, Arwady urged people take the necessary precautions and get vaccinated.

“These measures are especially important if you have comorbidities and/or a weakened immune system,” Arwady said.

The CDPH encourages those who are eligible to receive at least two doses of the monkeypox virus 28 days a part. Even after getting vaccinated, CPDH still encourages everyone to take all precautions.

Monkeypox spreads through close and intimate contact. CDPH advises avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have rashes that look like monkeypox.

CPDH recommends contacting HIV/STI Resource Hub at 844-482-4040/hivhub.org or visit FindAHealthCenter.hrsa.gov for free or low-cost care for those who don’t have a doctor or insurance.

