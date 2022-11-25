2-year-old seriously wounded in Park Forest shooting

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen Friday morning in Park Forest, according to police in the south suburb.

A family member brought the wounded toddler to a hospital about 11:15 a.m. and he was immediately airlifted for surgery at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Park Forest police said in a statement. He was listed in critical condition.

The family member told investigators the shooting happened inside a home in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the shooting was intentional, and police said they weren’t sure “exactly where this occurred.”

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (708) 748-1309.