Body pulled from Lake Michigan in South Chicago

A 64-year-old man was found dead in Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.
He was found unresponsive in the water around 3:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
He was pulled from the water by the Chicago Fire Department and was pronounced dead, police said.
Autopsy results have not been released.
