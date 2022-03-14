The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in South Chicago

The 64-year-old man was found unresponsive in the water Sunday afternoon in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 10:52 AM
The Chicago Fire Department pulled a man from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.

CFD

A 64-year-old man was found dead in Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon in the South Chicago neighborhood.

He was found unresponsive in the water around 3:40 p.m. in the 9100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was pulled from the water by the Chicago Fire Department and was pronounced dead, police said.

Autopsy results have not been released.

The Latest
Firemen work to clear the rubble and extinguish a fire by a building heavily damaged after a Russian rocket exploded just outside it in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on March 14, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian invasion.
City Hall
Lightfoot gets first-hand account of horrors of war in Ukraine
The harrowing details came in a video call from Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who said artillery strikes are “coming from everywhere.”
By Fran Spielman
March 14, 2022 11:05 AM
Sacred Heart-Griffin’s Keshon Singleton (5) hits a double-overtime, last-second three to win the Class 3A state title.
High School Basketball
Recapping the IHSA basketball state finals
A look back at the weekend in Champaign.
By Joe Henricksen
March 14, 2022 11:00 AM
Glenbard West poses with the trophy after winning the game against Young.
High School Basketball
What made Glenbard West memorable
A look at the Hilltoppers’ special season.
By Joe Henricksen
March 14, 2022 10:53 AM
Tahra Workman-Mandell prepares to drop off her daughter, Maura, at Portage Park Elementary School Monday, March 14, 2022, — the day masks became optional.
Coronavirus
Many kids still masked on first day without CPS mask mandate
Some parents at Portage Park Elementary said they wanted to to play it safe — at least for now.
By Stefano Esposito
March 14, 2022 10:01 AM
police_lights.png
Crime
Police question father after 3-year-old accidentally shoots and kills mother in Dolton
The child was playing with his father’s gun in a car Saturday evening when the gun discharged at a gas station parking lot, 1000 E. Sibley Blvd., authorities said.
By David Struett
March 14, 2022 09:56 AM