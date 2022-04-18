Two Chicago police officers hospitalized after crash on Dan Ryan

Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to police.
The officers were driving north on the Dan Ryan near Pershing Road about 4:05 a.m. when they were rear-ended, police said.
Both were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.
Illinois state police were investigating.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
