The Hardest-Working Paper in America 
Monday, April 18, 2022
News

Two Chicago police officers hospitalized after crash on Dan Ryan

The officers were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Monday morning after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, according to police.

The officers were driving north on the Dan Ryan near Pershing Road about 4:05 a.m. when they were rear-ended, police said.

Both were taken to area hospitals with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

Illinois state police were investigating.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

