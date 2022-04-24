The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 24, 2022
News Health

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’

“We talk about equity, then deliver equity,” the 25th Ward alderman said Sunday. “Deliver equity for our families, for staffing, for communities.”

Tom Schuba By Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Ald. Sigcho-Lopez, advocates say city’s COVID-19 relief money has largely gone to contractors: ‘They’re leaving our communities to bleed’
PRN_042522_07.JPG

Ald. Bryon Sigcho-Lopez speaks at a news conference outside St. Agnes of Bohemia Gym at 2643 S. Central Park in Little Village, Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and a group of public health advocates slammed Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s response to the COVID-19 crisis during a news conference Sunday in Little Village, claiming that federal relief money has disproportionately gone to contractors and consultants instead of schools and the city’s most vulnerable communities.

Dr. Howard Ehrman, a former assistant commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, has remained a vocal critic of the city’s pandemic response as an organizer of the People’s Response Network, a grassroots organization dedicated to building up the agency he previously worked for.

As his group held a vaccination event at St. Agnes of Bohemia in Little Village, Ehrman asked: “Why has the city of Chicago completely failed to correctly handle this pandemic?”

PRN_042522_03.JPG

Dr. Howard Ehrman, former assistant health commissioner, speaks at a news conference outside St. Agnes of Bohemia at 2643 S. Central Park in Little Village, Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Ehrman said the answer is as simple as following the money.

While the city has received billions in federal coronavirus aid, he insisted that most of that cash has gone to corporations and nonprofits, “not to actually put direct services into our communities and schools.”

He claimed the city health department hired just seven new nurses after receiving $626 million from the U.S. Centers from Disease Control and Prevention, and he noted that many Chicago Public Schools face budget cuts despite the district still having roughly $1.8 billion in federal aid.

“We are launching a citywide campaign to force the city to spend the money directly in the schools,” he said. “And to spend the public health money directly in our communities, to hire people from these communities at union-wage jobs in the department of health, in CPS [and] not through contractors.”

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez (25th) previously partnered with Ehrman’s team last March on the “Take the Vaccine to the People Ordinance,” which would create a community-based testing, contact-tracing and vaccination program. It has since languished in the City Council’s Rules Committee.

Sigcho-Lopez also questioned how the relief money is being spent.

“We talk about equity, then deliver equity,” he said of CPS’ expected enrollment-based cuts. “Deliver equity for our families, for staffing, for communities. They’re leaving our communities to bleed.”

Sigcho-Lopez pointed to the $2 billion in federal relief money that’s been budgeted for emergency purposes. This money should be going toward addressing the “mental health crisis” among young people, said Sigcho-Lopez, who insisted that spending on treatment and other services in schools could help stem the city’s violence.

“Our families cannot get basic services, and we have the funding,” he said, noting that 2,000 young people are currently waiting for an appointment at the beleaguered Loretto Hospital in Austin. “That’s tragic. That is tragic. More kids are getting killed every day.”

“We are going to continue to see the trends of the last two years if Mayor Lightfoot doesn’t listen and put the money where we need it.”

Lightfoot’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Up In News
Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
Toddler airlifted to Chicago hospital following Gary crash
$2.7 million initiative to spur real estate development on South and West sides
Republican Bailey’s forecast for ‘political climate’ of Illinois: A ‘storm’ is coming
5 people killed, man critically wounded in police-involved shooting, 31 others hurt by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
The Latest
1393064273.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cooley High’ stars look back at ‘glorious experience’ of making an enduring Chicago favorite
TCM Classic Film Festival brings together Glynn Turman, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and other actors from the influential coming-of-age movie from 1975.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls’ Patrick Williams has a breakout playoff showing in Game 4 loss
Watching the No. 4 overall pick from the 2020 draft put up 20 points and grab 10 rebounds was one of the few positives in the Sunday loss, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily lead to something special in Game 5. According to coach Billy Donovan, this is the development that the organization signed up for when they drafted Williams.
By Joe Cowley
 
A man was shot to death Apr. 24, 2022, in Grand Crossing.
News
Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing
The 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Bulls’ Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic surround Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks during Sunday’s Game 4. Milwaukee won 119-95 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Bulls
Bulls on brink of playoff elimination after another loss to Bucks
The Bulls will face elimination on Wednesday night in Milwaukee, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series to the defending NBA champions.
By Joe Cowley
 
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30 after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Crime
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
It’s yet another made-for-Hollywood scene straight out of real-life Chicago corruption, according to an FBI affidavit recently obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. It happened more than two years before John Coli struck a deal with the feds and admitted he’d taken $325,000 in cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios between 2014 and 2017.
By Jon Seidel
 