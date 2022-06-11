The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
News Chicago Crime

5 shot, 1 fatally, in Gresham drive-by; ‘I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more, I’ve had enough’

They were in an alley in the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue Saturday when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside it started shooting.

By  Mary NorkolMohammad Samra and Cindy Hernandez
   
Mary Norkol / Sun-Times

James and Darlee Scott were inside their Gresham home Saturday afternoon when the gunfire came, as many as 20 shots, then, soon, the sirens of multiple ambulances.

The brother and sister went outside to watch with their neighbors as paramedics worked on one of five people wounded in the shooting that happened around 3:20 p.m. in an alley off the 8600 block of South Damen Avenue.

They were in the alley when at least one man started shooting from a car that drove up and then, after, took off, the Chicago police said.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old Tishawn Holliday, later died, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

“They was trying to save him, but he was already in a body bag,” Darlee Scott said of the person she saw paramedics treating.

A 30-year-old man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, the fire department spokesman said. A 24-year-old man was taken to the same hospital in good condition. A 29-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition. Another shooting victim was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, the spokesman said.

James Scott, 76, a retiree and military veteran who served two tours in Vietnam, said he was tired of hearing gunfire in his neighborhood.

“I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more,” Scott said. “I’ve had enough.”

