Saturday, June 4, 2022
Boy among 3 hospitalized after East Beverly house fire

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was among three people hospitalized after a fire June 4, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Chicago Fire Media

A boy was among three people hospitalized after an East Beverly house fire Saturday morning on the Far South Side, according to Chicago fire officials.

Officials responded to the blaze in the 1600 block of West 107th Street before 3 a.m., according to fire spokesperson Larry Merritt.

A “pre-teen” boy and a man in his 60s were hospitalized in fair condition, Merritt said, adding that another man in his 20s was hospitalized and was in good condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

